UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

UTSI stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

