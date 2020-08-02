Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.83. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,920 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Analyst Recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

