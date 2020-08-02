Piper Sandler Boosts Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $10.00

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s previous close.

OPK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 473,605 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,473,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 946,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

