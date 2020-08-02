Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) to Hold

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

ACST opened at $0.76 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 219,597 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

