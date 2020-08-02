AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.69 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

