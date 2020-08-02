Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS opened at $54.45 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,744 shares of company stock worth $2,068,688 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.