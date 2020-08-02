Deutsche Bank Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $145.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $127.44 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $129.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in MKS Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

