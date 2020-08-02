Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $1,621,106.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $45,320 and sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after buying an additional 1,921,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $20,396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $10,158,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,251,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.