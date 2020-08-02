Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,760.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,657.51.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,487.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,473.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,375.65. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,015.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 529.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.