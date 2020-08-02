Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 49.0% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

