Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

GOOG stock opened at $1,482.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,474.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,377.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,012.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

