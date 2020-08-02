Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

