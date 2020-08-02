Rosenblatt Securities Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $130.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

XLNX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

