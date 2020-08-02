Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $86.38 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

