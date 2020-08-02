Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.
Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $86.38 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
