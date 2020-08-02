Rosenblatt Securities Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $104.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

