Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.50 ($67.98).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €65.20 ($73.26) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.82. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a one year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

