Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,482.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,012.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,474.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,377.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

