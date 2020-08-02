Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €212.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €212.00 ($238.20) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SRT3. Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($370.79) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €259.90 ($292.02).

Get Sartorius alerts:

FRA:SRT3 opened at €325.40 ($365.62) on Friday. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($140.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €308.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €258.12.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.