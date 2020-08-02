Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 10,130,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $35,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 482,064 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after buying an additional 375,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $4,370,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $16.54 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

