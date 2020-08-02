Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

VIRT opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of -0.44. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536 in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 238.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,842 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 162.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 882,732 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $10,863,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 439,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

