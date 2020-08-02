Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Update

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 12,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

VIAV stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after buying an additional 1,282,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

