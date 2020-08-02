Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Usio stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

