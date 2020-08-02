Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 216,603 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $343.48 million and a P/E ratio of 152.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Village Farms International had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

