Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VIVO opened at $24.49 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIVO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

