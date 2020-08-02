Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $29,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

