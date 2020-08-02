Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Down 11.0% in July

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Veru stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veru by 12,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 321,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

