Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earning Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Exxon Mobil’s ranking:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.