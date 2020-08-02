Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.67

News coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

