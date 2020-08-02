Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a news sentiment score of 1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

INTC stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

