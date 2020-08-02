Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NFLX opened at $488.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.12. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

