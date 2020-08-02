Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -2.56

Press coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a coverage optimism score of -2.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Chevron’s score:

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.