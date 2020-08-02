Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust earned a daily sentiment score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$52.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.