Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a coverage optimism score of 1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $52.45 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

