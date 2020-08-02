JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €15.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €15.50 ($17.42) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEC. HSBC set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($24.27) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.76 ($19.95).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €14.27 ($16.03) on Friday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($41.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.57.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.