Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €95.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.90 ($104.38).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €72.80 ($81.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.24. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.