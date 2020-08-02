UBS Group Reiterates “€93.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €93.00 ($104.49) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.90 ($104.38).

Shares of DG opened at €72.80 ($81.80) on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($99.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.24.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

