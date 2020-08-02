Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €10.75 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €10.75 ($12.08) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.72 ($15.42).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €11.29 ($12.69) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.99. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.03).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

