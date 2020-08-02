AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57.

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, EVP Michael Kim sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $256,580.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,373.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,712 shares of company stock worth $12,261,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

