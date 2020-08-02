Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million.

ETRN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

