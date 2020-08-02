Nikola (NKLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $30.00 on Friday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $179,850,000.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

