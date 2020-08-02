Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPX opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,170.17 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

