Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €13.00 ($14.61) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.38 ($12.78).

ETR:PSM opened at €8.73 ($9.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.07 and a 200-day moving average of €10.17. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of €14.41 ($16.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

