Prosiebensat 1 Media’s (PSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.40) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.71) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.38 ($12.78).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €8.73 ($9.80) on Friday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a 52-week high of €14.41 ($16.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

