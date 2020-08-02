Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €10.00 by Berenberg Bank

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €10.00 ($11.24) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.40) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.71) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.38 ($12.78).

Shares of PSM opened at €8.73 ($9.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a 1 year high of €14.41 ($16.19). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

