Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.20 Price Target at UBS Group

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €12.20 ($13.71) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.40) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.38 ($12.78).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

PSM opened at €8.73 ($9.80) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of €14.41 ($16.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.