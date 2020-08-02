Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €52.00 by Warburg Research

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €52.00 ($58.43) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.75 ($62.64).

Shares of NEM opened at €62.40 ($70.11) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($36.47) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($83.54). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

