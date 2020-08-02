Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €139.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($143.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €159.00 ($178.65) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €139.92 ($157.22).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €146.85 ($165.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($325.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €155.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €178.20.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

