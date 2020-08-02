Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €51.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €51.70 ($58.09) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.09 ($63.02).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR:KRN opened at €51.50 ($57.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.34. Krones has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($47.10) and a 12 month high of €75.50 ($84.83).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.