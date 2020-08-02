HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.69 ($68.19).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €47.20 ($53.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 52-week high of €70.38 ($79.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €49.58 and its 200-day moving average is €49.44.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.