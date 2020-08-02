Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €94.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($106.52) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.07 ($93.34).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.64. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($91.12).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

